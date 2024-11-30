Doja Cat hints at new music in her signature style

Doja Cat isn't coming slow with her new music, as she teases her upcoming album in the most subtle manner.
The pop-rap superstar, who fuelled the speculation that her follow-up to 2023's Starlet is almost just around the corner, garnered attention after she took down her X account without an explanation.
During the same time, the rapper posted a single word, 'album,' hinting at her upcoming projects.
However, she then made another blunder after she shared the entire track list before quickly deleting it, which sparked curiosity among fans.
The list consisted of thirteen tracks, including Doja's five favourites titled Cards, Acts Of Service, Make It Up, Did I Lie, and Crack.
Keeping up with the hype, the 29-year-old shared snippets from her upcoming album alongside a caption that read, “Ok, I’m sorry. I’ve just been like fucking with you guys this entire time and I feel like it’s rude and I apologise for that. So, I do wanna talk about basically."
On professional front, Doja previously concluded her European and UK tour after she delivered a spectacular performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
Charli XCX drops sizzling behind-the-scenes photos from her sold-out show in London
'Wicked' is a musical adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz'
Royal family reportedly have not extended Christmas invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Zara and Mike Tindall walk beside King Charles to St Mary Magdalene
Lily Allen ensures her kids feel safe
Jacob Elordi makes an unrecognisable appearance at the 2024 Marrakech International Film Festival