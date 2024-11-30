Doja Cat hints at new music in her signature style

Doja Cat hints at new music in subtle update

Doja Cat isn't coming slow with her new music, as she teases her upcoming album in the most subtle manner.

The pop-rap superstar, who fuelled the speculation that her follow-up to 2023's Starlet is almost just around the corner, garnered attention after she took down her X account without an explanation.

During the same time, the rapper posted a single word, 'album,' hinting at her upcoming projects.

However, she then made another blunder after she shared the entire track list before quickly deleting it, which sparked curiosity among fans.

The list consisted of thirteen tracks, including Doja's five favourites titled Cards, Acts Of Service, Make It Up, Did I Lie, and Crack.

Keeping up with the hype, the 29-year-old shared snippets from her upcoming album alongside a caption that read, “Ok, I’m sorry. I’ve just been like fucking with you guys this entire time and I feel like it’s rude and I apologise for that. So, I do wanna talk about basically."

On professional front, Doja previously concluded her European and UK tour after she delivered a spectacular performance at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.