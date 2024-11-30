Taylor Swift teams up with fellow WAGs for Chiefs vs. Raiders showdown

Taylor Swift joins WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders Game on Nov. 29.

Taylor Swift enjoyed a fun-filled game day with her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs as she showed her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on November 29.

The 34-year-old pop superstar was spotted posing with Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones, inside Arrowhead Stadium.

In a stylish Instagram snap shared by Gordon, the trio of ladies struck bold poses in front of a photo of Kelce, with Swift standing between Gordon and Weathersby, joined by makeup artist Joshua Minger. The Chiefs clinched a 19-17 victory in the thrilling matchup.

Swift turned heads with her game day ensemble, sporting a red Louis Vuitton jacket paired with black pants and heeled boots.

Her look was completed with large hoop earrings, a sleek cat-eye makeup look, her signature red lip, and her hair styled in a high ponytail, with her fringe framing her face.

The fun continued as Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby joined Swift for a stylish game day at the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup.

Gordon shared the moment on Instagram, captioning the post, "Big MAMA…" while posting additional photos from the game.

Weathersby, not missing a beat, also shared the same group photo, along with a fun video of herself and Swift inside the stadium.

In the clip, she leaned onto Weathersby, her arm resting on her shoulder, as the duo pouted at the camera.

"Know they want my spot, so imma rub it in," Weathersby captioned the video, giving fans a glimpse of their close-knit friendship and fun game day vibes.