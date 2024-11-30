Jacob Elordi stuns onlookers with beard look at Marrakech Film Festival

Jacob Elordi recently made a surprising appearance at the 2024 Marrakech International Film Festival.

On November 29, the 27-year-old actor debuted his bushy beard on the red carpet in Morocco.

For the star-studded event, Jacob wore a black tuxedo jacket paired with a white shirt and a colourful frog brooch.

Notably, the Euphoria star looked dapper in his grown brown beard, the longest he's had in the past.

Apart from Jacob, several Hollywood figures including, Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Patricia Arquette, Monica Bellucci, and Tim Borton, attended the festival.

As Jacob's photos from the red carpet gained popularity on social media, fans took to their X accounts to express their disappointment about his new look.

One fan wrote, "Shave that! TRIM IT TRIM IT TRIM IT!"

"This better be for a movie role because WTF is that??!" another expressed dismay.

Earlier this month, Jacob deactivated his Instagram, leaving admirers to speculate that he might be cast in a remake of American Psycho.

However, the actor has not confirmed his presence in the remake yet.

On the work front, Jacob is currently working on a horror-drama movie titled Frankenstein. The film is scheduled for release in 2025.