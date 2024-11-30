Meghan Markle ‘secretly’ signing big deals for powerful 2025 comeback

Meghan Markle is determined to prove her haters wrong as she makes big moves behind the scenes for the new year.

The Duchess of Sussex had been a target of criticism this year, especially concerning her brand. There were also rumours circulating over Prince Harry’s marriage with Meghan as the couple reportedly ‘separated professionally’.

Moreover, the former Suits actress had to push back the launch of her lifestyle brand as she was slapped with a legal issue with the name, American Riviera Orchard. Now sources claim that Meghan defiance against her critics is only getting louder for 2025.

“The Duchess of Sussex is telling everyone to prepare for a 2025 where she’ll finally deliver on all her business plans and dealings – and prove to anyone who’s doubted her that she was right all along,” insiders told Heat magazine.

“She’s being very cryptic and secretive, but clearly there are some deals that have been inked and all that schmoozing appears to be paying off,” the source continued.

“Money is a huge motivating factor for Meghan especially, but – make no mistake – she’s also very determined to prove people wrong.”

The source insists that Meghan’s driving force is to prove that she and her husband Prince Harry her “better off without the royals”.

“She’s teasing some big projects in the entertainment world as well as speaking gigs and rolling out her lifestyle brand, of course,” the insider added.

“The word is that she’s got investors and backers who really believe in her, so she and Harry can move into 2025 with their heads held high.