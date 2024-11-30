Mandy Moore gives glimpse into first Thanksgiving with baby Lou

Mandy Moore and her "sweet family" of five are spending Thanksgiving together.

The 40-year-old actress shared a picture of her first Thanksgiving with her newborn baby, Louise "Lou" Everett, on her Instagram account on Friday.

Mandy is also shown in the picture with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons, Oscar, age two, and August, age three.

"A day late and without any cute pictures from the day but oh so thankful for this sweet family of mine," the This Is Us actress captioned the post.

Mandy said she was excited to spend Thanksgiving with her new family of five, only weeks after giving birth to her third child.

“We're finding our rhythm and are just so excited about the upcoming holidays," she told People magazine at that time.

"It's my favorite time of year in general, and the fact that now we're kind of sliding right into Halloween then Thanksgiving then Christmas, it feels extra special to be able to do it all together as a family of five,” the actress added.

For those unversed, Mandy gave birth to her daughter in September.