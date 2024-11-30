Duchess Sophie receives special tribute as Kate gears for Carol Concert

Duchess Sophie performs special duty on behalf of royal family

Duchess Sophie performed a key royal duty ahead of Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert.

The Duchess of York was photographed at the opening ceremony of a college named 'The Edinburgh Building.'

Dressed in an all-brown look, Sophie garnered the attention of onlookers with her chic look.

As per a statement released on David Lewis Centre's official Instagram page, Prince Edward's wife met with the officials and students of the college.

The message alongside Sophie's delightful photos reads, "It was a special day today as we welcomed our Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to our beautiful site in Warford where Her Royal Highness officially opened a new space for our successful College that is now named 'The Edinburgh Building.'"

"During her visit Her Royal Highness met a number of our fabulous students and staff from our specialist College; representatives from partner organisations and funders. We were delighted to welcome the Duchess back to David Lewis in our 120th year!"

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie's recent public appearance came amid Princess Kate's preparation for her yearly Christmas Carol Concert.

The big event is set to take place at Westminister Abbey on December 6 where key royal figures are set to appear to support Catherine, who recently completed her chemotherapy.