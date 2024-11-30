Andy Cohen offers adorable sneak peek from Thanksgiving trip with kids

Andy Cohen and his kids shared Thanksgiving bliss with new, adorable friends.

Offering a glimpse into his family outing, the Watch What Happens Live host posted pictures and a video on his Instagram Stories from his visit to the St. Louis Zoo with his five-year-old son, Ben, and two-year-old daughter, Lucy.

"We had the GREATEST TIME," Cohen, 56, wrote over one of the photos, which showed him sitting on the floor with Lucy nestled in his lap as they watched the penguins waddle by.

Another slide featured the caption "fully immersive," showing the two penguins up close.

In addition to the pictures, the father of two shared a hilarious video in a follow-up story, giving fans a peek into his family’s playful zoo experience.

"I loved when the penguins pooped," one of Cohen's kids could be heard saying from the backseat of the car.

Cohen, who was recording from the front seat, responded with, "You loved when the penguins pooped?" After a quick confirmation of "Uh yes," Cohen playfully asked, "What was funny about seeing the penguins poop?" and "Weren’t you surprised that the penguins’ poop was white?"

The latest sneak peek from the zoo adventure comes a day after Cohen shared a snap from his Thanksgiving celebrations with his family in Clayton, Missouri.