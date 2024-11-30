Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take charge as Sarah Ferguson leaves Andrew

Prince Andrew receives delightful news as his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie decide not to leave their father alone in tough times.

For the unvesed, the Duke of York has recently been sidelined by his brother King Charles over their Royal Lodge feud.

Moreover, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson left the UK as she was spotted spending Thanksgiving holidays in Austria.

Now, discussing the crucial role of the York sisters, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie are visiting their dad turn by turn to comfort him during tough times.

On the Palace Confidential podcast, she said, "Beatrice is very protective of her father, even more so than Eugenie, and I think they are quite worried about him."

She added, "So they are taking it in turns to visit him like he is in an old people's home or something."

The royal sisters have "taken on this very parental, nurturing role, and they are taking care of their father," Charlotte revealed.

It is important to note that these comments came after In Touch shared that Prince Andrew is in dire need of "emotional support" as his rift with Charle remain unsettled.