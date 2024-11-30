Jennifer Garner takes dig at Ben Affleck despite Thanksgiving reunion

Jennifer Garner recently discussed the lessons she learned from her failed marriages after reuniting with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, on Thanksgiving.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 52-year-old renowned actress appeared on the recent episode of Lipstick on the Rim podcast with Molly Sims, where she talked about her past relationships.

During the talk show, Garner asked about her favourite quote that has helped her navigate challenging times.

She responded, "Never expect a man — don’t marry a man thinking you can change him."

The mother-of-three also shared other special sayings, including, "Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning," and "Happiness is your responsibility."

However, the globally known actress chose not to share further details of her difficult marriages.

For the unversed, Garner married Affleck in 2005, and the couple parted ways in 2018 after spending thirteen years together.

Before tying the knot with the Air director, Garner was initially married to Scott Foley.

Affleck and Garner share three kids named Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Daredevil actress made these remarks after a Thanksgiving reunion with Affleck, where they volunteered together for a charitable cause.

Despite their differences, Garner and Affleck have decided to collaborate on this holiday occasion to help feed 2,000 homeless people in Los Angeles.