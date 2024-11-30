JoJo Siwa’s one advice to Chloe Fineman for ‘perfect’ SNL impersonation of her

JoJo Siwa on Chloe Fineman's SNL impersonation of her

JoJo Siwa finds everything “perfect” when Chloe Fineman impersonates her on Saturday Night Live, except one.

JoJo shared her thoughts on Fineman’s portrayal of her during a chat with People at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on November 18. The 21-year-old entertainer praised the Saturday Night Live star's impression but offered one playful critique.

“I think she needs to be a little more full out in the dance, but other than that, everything was perfect,” Siwa said of Fineman's performance in the November 16 sketch.

In the skit, Fineman, 36, impersonated Siwa auditioning for Wicked.

Dressed in a leather bodysuit with pink accents inspired by Siwa’s Karma music video, Fineman quipped, “I may be a good witch, but I'm still a bad girl,” before singing a verse from the Broadway hit song Popular and performing a brief dance routine.

Siwa, known for her bubbly personality and dance skills, expressed her admiration for Fineman’s comedic take, saying, “She nails it every time.”

Though Fineman has impersonated Siwa on SNL before, the Dance Moms alum revealed she hasn’t had the chance to share her thoughts directly.

“I do need to reach out and tell her that I'm honored again,” Siwa added with a smile.