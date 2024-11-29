Jennifer Lopez tackles her first musical role in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

JLo worked alongside composer John Kander for the role

Jennifer Lopez is diving headfirst into her most ambitious project yet.

Ahead of her first ever musical, the 55-year-old star revealed on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that her role in Kiss of the Spider Woman has been her “most challenging and rewarding” experience.

As Lopez takes on the lead in this adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, she describes it as a story “about love, acceptance, and finding beauty in the darkness” — themes she believes resonate deeply today.

Working with 97-year-old composer John Kander was another highlight for Lopez. “He was in the studio with me when I recorded my songs,” she shared. “Hearing him say, ‘I’ve never heard this song sung better’ was one of the best moments of my career.”

JLo plays Aurora, a fantasy figure created by a gay prisoner in 1980s Argentina, who envisions her as the Spider Woman in a tale intertwining survival and connection.

Alongside Diego Luna, Lopez not only stars in the Bill Condon-directed film but also co-produces with a powerhouse team that includes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. “It’s about telling stories that matter,” Lopez said of her passion for meaningful projects.