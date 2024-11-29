Tributes to Silvia Pinal flood social media: 'A friend, a diva, a star'

Silvia Pinal is known for her role in Luis Buñuel's Cannes-winning film 'Viridiana'

The Mexican entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a true icon as legendary actress Silvia Pinal has passed away at the age of 93.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from her family, colleagues, and public figures across the country, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to honour the late star.

"Your absence will hurt me forever, but every memory of you will give me the strength to move forward. As long as you live in my heart, I will always feel that you are still with me," wrote Pinal’s daughter, Sylvia Pasquel.

Describing Pinal as her favorite actress, Lucero, who starred alongside her in Soy Tu Dueña, expressed, "I feel like you will always be with all of us who have admired you for as long as we can remember."

Actress Chantal Andere shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Today, a STAR, a DIVA, a great ACTRESS is gone. But also, for me and my family, a FRIEND is leaving."

Other celebrities, including television producer Carla Estrada, actress Erika Buenfil, Dolores Heredia, and Gabriela Spanic, all of whom shared their condolences and remembered the late star fondly.

According to The Associated Press, Pinal, best known for her role in Luis Buñuel's Cannes-winning film Viridiana, passed away on Thursday, November 28.

Her family revealed that she had been hospitalized for a urinary tract infection in the days leading up to her death.