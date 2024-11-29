Cardi B shares rare glimpse into mom life on Thanksgiving

Cardi B shares insight into Thanksgiving feast

Cardi B’s first-born daughter Kulture looks like a mirror image of mom as the mother daughter duo get ready for Thanksgiving dinner.

While the 32-year-old rapper got dolled up to celebrate the holiday at home with family, she shared a sweet video of twinning outfits with her daughter.

In a video clip, the WAP hitmaker captured herself sporting a brown coat with a patterned long-sleeved bodysuit and light wash jeans, six-year-old Kulture paired her matching coat with a Hermès Mini Kelly and tan UGG boots.

The child also flexed borrowing her mother’s sunglasses for the event.

The Grammy-winning singer next shared two pictures of her three-year-old son Wave, before and after their Thanksgiving dinner.

This comes after the Up songstress celebrated a new addition to their family in the form of her third baby, in September.

Cardi shares her three children with estranged husband Offset who she got married to in 2017 but their relationship has encountered many rocky roads, with the last split ending up in a divorce filing.