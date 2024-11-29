Katie Price slapped with serious warning as she breaches rules

Katie Price is under hot waters as she had received warning by Panto bosses for her immoral behavior, during a practice session of an upcoming show.
Just one day into rehearsals, the former model with the cast and crew of the Christmas production, reportedly been criticized angrily by the show supervisors.
According to the reports, the 46-year-old was caught vaping on the set, violating the rules, which infuriated her bosses.
An insider revealed that, "Katie has been caught vaping inside the venue on a number of occasions already. She has been told not to, but doesn't seem to be listening."
Other sources have claimed that the TV personality have been witnessed taking smoking breaks with Kerry Katona.
"Kerry also vapes so they keep popping for breaks when they can - but Katie can't resist a few cheeky puffs inside," the source added.
Days back, the actress was snapped vaping on a public transport. Later, she made a vow to herself to quit it.
For the unknown, Katie Price will be playing a leading role in Cinderella at Northwich Memorial Court in Northwich, Cheshire.
The Reality TV star has bagged the role of the wicked step sister and will be sharing the stage with her friend, Kerry Katona.
