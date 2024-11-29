Why blame Meghan when Harry had always wanted to leave Royal life?

The Lost Prince is set to air on December 3, focusing on the couple's decision to step back as senior royals

The bold decision to step back from royal duties has often been attributed to Meghan Markle's influence, but a royal correspondent now suggests that Prince Harry had been considering this move long before meeting Meghan.

According to claims, Harry had privately expressed a desire to "jump ship" years prior, specifically during a 2015 trip to New Zealand.

This conversation away from the cameras suggests that Harry's inclination to leave the royal life was not solely Meghan's decision. In fact, his desire for a more independent life was clear before their relationship even began, raising questions about the true motivations behind their decision to step down.

Harry reportedly shared how he'd "love to move away" in a candid conversation away from the cameras.

The conversation took place during Prince Harry's trip to New Zealand in 2015, shortly after the birth of his niece, Princess Charlotte, and around the time his brother, Prince William, relocated to Norfolk.

It was a particularly busy period for the Royal Family, with Harry announcing the second Invictus Games. During this time, royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills recalled a candid chat with Harry. She shared that he expressed his desire to move away from royal life, a sentiment he revealed privately, away from the public eye.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, she shared: "I said to him, 'Have you ever thought about moving away?' He was like, 'Yes, I'd love to. I'd love to move away. But I can't because of what I need to do to support the Queen'."

Ms Mills said the message 'stuck with her' and explained that he said it candidly away from the cameras. "So whenever anyone says to me, that it was Meghan's fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind because he always had it in him - this potential to jump," she went on.

"I think Meghan came along and said, 'Hold my hand and we'll jump together'." Ms Mills also asked Harry if he would like to have children and she said he replied: "I'd love to have kids right now, but there's a process that you have to go through", which raised eyebrows, but he explained he wanted to have someone to support him.

As Harry and Meghan prepare for significant public events next week, the once inseparable couple will once again be making solo appearances at events on opposite coasts.

On December 4, Meghan is set to attend a star-studded Hollywood party in honour of her close friend, Tyler Perry, while Harry will be in New York at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

This marks another instance of the couple stepping out individually, continuing a trend of solo engagements rather than joint appearances.

For the unversed, A German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince, set to air on December 3 at 8:15 pm via ZDF Network, will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior royals in 2020.

