Meghan Markle's reassessing projects after split from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is recalibrating her career after big shift with Harry.

Meghan Markle is reportedly "rethinking" her upcoming ventures as she encounters delays in launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to a royal insider, the Duchess of Sussex has faced a significant setback with her brand’s trademark application, prompting her legal team to request additional time for revisions.

This delay comes as Meghan and Prince Harry continue their approach of professional separation, allowing them to pursue individual projects while remaining devoted parents to their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

The insider revealed that she is "very focused" on her ambitions and holds herself to high standards, often pushing for perfection in everything she does.

A source close to her revealed that the past few months have been a whirlwind of activity and stress for the Duchess as she navigates her next steps.

"Things are always in flux," the source added, explaining that she wants to ensure every detail is executed to her exacting standards.

Known for her perfectionism, the Duchess is taking her time to ensure everything aligns with her vision for the future.

The couple’s professional separation strategy has seen the couple balancing joint trips with their individual ventures.

Their travels took them to destinations like Vancouver, Whistler, Nigeria, and Colombia, each reflecting their growing focus on solo projects.

However, Meghan’s latest setback comes with a challenge in her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand.

After an initial rejection of her trademark application in August, she was given three months to address errors.