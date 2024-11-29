Jessie J banks £7 million after dropping her label

Jessie J strikes £7 million in the bank without dropping a single beat.

Jessie J has raked in an eye-watering £7.6 million over the past year, despite not releasing a single track.

The Price Tag singer, who made nearly £28,000 a day, has been reaping the rewards after severing ties with Republic Records and taking full control of her own career.

According to figures filed at Companies House, her earnings from her companies, Who You Are Ltd and Who You Are Touring Ltd, have pushed her total income to £9.9 million.

While Jessie’s last hit single, I Want Love, failed to make a mark on the charts in 2021, some industry insiders speculate she may have sold the rights to her back catalogue to rake in such impressive figures.

The exact amount Jessie paid herself remains a mystery, but she’s clearly thriving in the driver's seat of her career.

Recently, the 36-year-old singer, who shares 18-month-old son Sky with her partner Chanan Safir Colman, expressed how she's “killing it” now that she’s in charge.

"I’m in the process of sorting the business side of leaving a label after splits and cuts and money... and I am a toddler mum," she wrote, giving fans an inside look into her life.

In addition to her thriving career, Jessie has also rediscovered her "sparkle" after becoming a mother.

Reflecting on her journey, especially after a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021, she posted on Instagram: "The road to feeling like your new self after a baby is a slow one... but the way this little boy looks at me and loves me... he is bringing my sparkle back."