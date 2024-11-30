Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy looks upset in first appearance post funeral

Liam Payne’s GF Kate Cassidy seen first time after his funeral

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy appears devastated at One Direction alum’s death as she made her first appearance after waving him a final goodbye.

The 25-year-old model was reportedly planning to say ‘I do’ to the Get Low crooner when he passed away.

Cassidy was spotted walking alone as she appeared sad braving the cold weather in London.

She was seen wearing no makeup and a comfortable outfit based on a long fluffy white coat and dark jogging trousers in her recent appearance.

Cassidy seems visibly shaken in her recent appearance

She held onto mobile phone and a small purse as she quickly grabbed coffee from the cafe down the street.

Her grim-looking sighting comes days after her Payne's last rites were performed on November 20 amid his friends and family.

The former X factor contestant died after a fall from third floor balcony of his room in his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16th.

The investigation over the 31-year-old's sudden death has not yet been concluded and three arrests have been made for allegedly providing the drugs that instigated his death.