Kate Middleton honours Diana’s legacy with message for Addiction Awareness Week

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton has followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with a heartfelt message urging the public to " stop judging or criticizing” those struggling with addiction.

Ahead of Addiction Awareness Week, Kate highlighted the importance of seeing addicts as "human beings with their own stories," emphasizing that addiction is not a choice but a serious mental health condition that could affect anyone.

"Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us.

By acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering," she said.

In a powerful call to action, the she encouraged people to support organizations helping addicts and their families by changing the way society views those dealing with addiction.

“By acting with humility and compassion, we can all make a difference,” The Princess of Wales wrote.

As patron of the Forward Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals battling addiction, Kate’s message resonates deeply as she continues her commitment to raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding addiction.