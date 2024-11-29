Prince Harry suffers fresh blow as Queen Camilla gains key royal's trust

Prince Harry received heartbreaking news from Buckingham Palace as his stepmother Queen Camilla won the trust of a key royal figure.

As per OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the Queen Consort developed a deep bond with her sister-in-law Princess Anne because of her sincerity for King Charles and the royal family.

She said, "Yes I think Camilla has earned her sister-in-law's admiration, just as she has won the respect of many people in the country."

The royal commentator added, "This was an unusual moment for both women, and I think it showed their mutual respect. Camilla and Anne have known each other for a very long time."

Notably, Camilla and Anne shared an unpleasant history as the now-Queen was once married to Princess Royal's ex-boyfriend Andrew Parker Bowles.

Jennie explained, "You have to remember that Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who was once a boyfriend of the princess. They share a lot of history and probably a lot of secrets."

However, the royal expert believes that the two leading ladies of the Firm have put their differences aside to strengthen the monarchy.

"It may have been quite tricky for both of them to adjust to the new situation with Camilla becoming the senior royal and, indeed, taking on the role of Anne's beloved mother," she stated.

Jennie revealed that Camilla has gained Anne's trust and respect because the Queen is tremendous to her cancer-stricken brother Charles.

However, the expert pointed out Prince Harry's resentment over Camilla's growing influence over the royal family.