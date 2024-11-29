Dwayne Johnson celebrates Thanksgiving amid box office milestone

Dwayne Johnson reflects on double celebrations: Video

Dwayne Johnson has recently been making headlines for his number one box office openings for his two movies including Moana 2 and Red One in November.

This month, there are double celebrations for the Black Adam actor. He is over the moon after achieving box office opening milestone.

And now, Dwayne offered a peek into his hearty meal to celebrate this year’s Thanksgiving in an Instagram post on November 29.

In the caption, the Jumanji actor wrote, “Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving.”

“We said our prayer and then went around the table, where everyone individually said what they were grateful for,” explained Dwayne.

The Jungle Cruise actor said, “Awesome to hear everyone speak their hearts and you realise quick the things we’re all grateful for are all the littlest things in life that become our biggest blessings.”

In the end, Dwayne shared his night indulgence, adding, “I’ll be alone in the kitchen, shamelessly sticking my fork in every dessert in the fridge.”

The actor wished his fans, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne also thanked his fans over Moana 2’s positive feedback, saying he felt happy that the audience accepted his “Polynesian people and culture”.