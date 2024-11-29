Jennifer Hudson shares her working experience with boyfriend Common

Jennifer Hudson reflects on working with beau Common

Jennifer Hudson gets candid about her working experience with boyfriend Common

Jennifer Hudson has recently reflected on her working experience with beau Common on music collaboration.

Speaking on the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 27, Jennifer, who is promoting her new holiday album, The Gift of Love, said, “I mean, we’re both very musical.”

“Two Chicagoans, and I was like, 'Where’s the poetry and the storytelling in the holiday albums?' And who better to do it than him? To do, like, spoken-word poetry for the holidays? And so that’s where the song came from,” explained the 43-year-old.

Jennifer however confessed that she faced hurdles while working with her beau.

“He’s a bit bossy when it comes to being Common,” revealed the Dreamgirls star.

Jennifer told the host, “Common and Rashid are two different people musically, but he’s a musical genius, so it’s an honour to be able to work from him, work for him, work with him, and on his album and my album.”

Alongside their recent holiday track, Jennifer and Common also collaborated on the song, A GOD (There Is), from Common’s album The Auditorium Vol. 1., which was released in July.

Earlier, speaking to PEOPLE, the rapper stated, “When I played it to musician friends, they were like, ‘Who is that singing?' I’m like, ‘That’s Jennifer!’”

Gushing over Jennifer, Common added, “It doesn’t sound like things you’ve heard from her before.”

“I love that we were able to utilize her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man,” he remarked.