Liam Payne's former girlfriend finds 'gratitude' amid death chaos

Liam Payne's ex expresses 'gratitude' after his tragic death

Liam Payne’s death has left a lasting impression on his fans, friends, and family.

In a recent run of events, the former One Direction member’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry finally shared her stance on his death alongside a ‘gratitude’ message.

Henry, who started dating the late singer back in 2019 and went on to exchange rings later in August 2020, took to her social media on Thursday, November 28, to express her immense gratitude as part of the Thanksgiving celebrations.

Sharing a heartwarming photo with the caption, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving. Grateful for family, friends and God."

The former X Factor contestant plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

His tragic death has triggered many of his friends and family to come forward, express their sorrow of the poor health condition of young artists in the industry.

Ahead of his death, the 31-year-old was vacationing with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy at the time.

For the unversed, three individuals have been charged till date after the autopsy results disclosed ‘internal and external haemorrhage” as the real reason behind Liam’s untimely death.