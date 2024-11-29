Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate details of first Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco soar temperature with their intimate Thanksgiving festivities.

The lovebirds offered a peek inside their private Thanksgiving celebration.

On Thursday, November 28, the 32-year-old Emilia Pérez actress posted several pictures to her Instagram Story that gave fans a glimpse of her cute and intimate holiday party with the 36-year-old American record producer.

In the couple's picture, Blanco embraced her from behind and put his arms around the Rare Beauty mogul.

The singer, who was donning a beautiful white outfit, blushed with happiness. The picture was taken against a backdrop of a table laden with delectable Thanksgiving fare.

Since the photos lacked captions, the focus was solely on the pair' cosy poses and smiles.

Another picture showed the Only Murders in the Building star's gorgeous full-length white gown and a crossbody purse.

In one photo, the Single Soon singer showed a stunning arrangement of vivid and lovely flowers.

In December of last year, Gomez and Blanco announced their relationship to the world. The duo has not missed an opportunity to show their love and affection for one another since coming out as a couple.

As for the workfront, Emilia Pérez, the actress's Spanish musical criminal comedy, came out on August 21, 2024. The film has garnered a lot of attention and favourable reviews from both viewers and critics.