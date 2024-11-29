Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence over ‘tearful’ breakup

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is still processing her breakup with the athlete.

The former couple’s romance was over in 2022. The model shared how she is still reeling from her breakup when the Kansas City Chiefs player and Taylor Swift has been made public since last year.

“Going through a public breakup,” Kayla detailed in a preview for Special Forces released Nov. 27, as tears streamed down her face, “It’s been overwhelming.”

Following, a fellow contestant Alana Blanchard questions her who her ex is, and Kayla whispers, “Travis Kelce.”

Kayla has been facing difficulty in her everyday life after Kelce’s break up and it is evident as she has expressed how testing it has been for her to see her ex moving on with the Karma singer, given the fierce dedication of her fanbase.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla admitted on an October episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast.

“You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

However, the model has made peace with the thought that online criticism has zero value in her life.

“I think there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people,” Kayla posited of her ex’s sharp rise to stardom.

“And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”