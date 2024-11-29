Princess Anne performs key royal duty to support Queen Camilla's mission

The royal family issued a new update about Princess Anne's key role during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

On November 28, a new statement was released on the royal family's official Instagram account, sharing that the Princess Royal "invested Henrietta Barkworth-Nanton CBE for services to people affected by Domestic Abuse and Homicide" at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking of Hetti, Palace's spokesperson shared that she is the "Co-Founder and Patron of The Joanna Simpson Foundation and chair of @refugecharity."

The women's rights activist was also part of Queen Camilla's meaningful documentary project, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, in which she shared an emotional story of her friend Joanna.

Moreover, the royal family said, "The Queen continues to highlight the work of domestic abuse charities and the work they do to support victims and survivors, with the aim of breaking the taboo around the subject. The documentary is still available to view on @itvxofficial."



It is important to note that Anne, the hardest-working royal, seemingly paid respect to Camilla by engaging in a royal engagement close to the Queen's heart.