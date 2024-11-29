BTS’ J-Hope to make first TV appearance in 'Home Alone' episode

J Hope flew to Los Angeles shortly after getting discharged from the military services

J-Hope will likely make his first TV appearance, since being discharged from mandatory military service, in the coming weeks.

According to Soompi, the BTS star recently wrapped up filming for an episode of the popular variety show Home Alone (I Live Alone), which offers a glimpse into the daily lives of celebrities at home.

On Thursday, November 28, a representative from MBC confirmed to the Korean media outlet that filming for the episode has been completed, and it will air soon.

"While the exact broadcast date has yet to be confirmed, please stay tuned for teasers and the official broadcast," the representative shared.

Notably, Home Alone airs every Friday at 11:10 PM KST.

Shortly after the news was made public, BTS ARMY rallied to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement.

"A day in the life of Jung Hoseok? I am all in!!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "OMG, Hobi house tour and we will see unlimited Mickey!"

Fans eagerly anticipate the episode as J-Hope, 30, has kept a low profile since completing his military service on October 17.

Shortly after being discharged following 18 months of service, the Dynamite vocalist jetted off to Los Angeles. However, he is now gearing up to return to the limelight.