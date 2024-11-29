Teddi Mellencamp being ‘grateful’ this Thanksgiving amid divorce, scandal

Teddi Mellencamp on Thanksgiving .

Teddi Mellencamp is nothing but “grateful” this Thanksgiving.

Despite the personal challenges surrounding her divorce from Edwin Arroyave and rumors of an alleged affair with her horse trainer, the television personality is “thankful”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, shared a nostalgic family portrait on Instagram from her childhood.

The post featured Mellencamp alongside her father, singer John Mellencamp, 73, her mother, Vicky Granucci, and siblings Michelle, 53, and Justice, 39. Teddi, dressed in equestrian attire, stood proudly next to her father.

“Thankful this painting is still up on my room at home,” she wrote in the caption. “Grateful to be here with family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The reference to “home” appeared to point to the Mellencamp family residence in Seymour, Indiana, where the Grammy-winning singer hosted the family for the holiday.

One touching moment captured on her Instagram Stories showed John Mellencamp holding Teddi’s youngest daughter, four-year-old Dove, in front of a grand stone fireplace.

A poetic engraving, the final line from Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s Sonnet 43, adorned the fireplace, reading: “If God choose, I shall love thee better after death.”