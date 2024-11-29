King Charles supports Kate and William amid Carole Middleton's recent decision

Princess Kate and King Charles battle cancer together.

King Charles is said to be "delighted" with the presence of Princess Kate and Prince William at Sandringham this Christmas, despite the family’s recent changes.

Following a challenging year marked by both the King and Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer, the couple, along with their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six—will join the royal festivities.

Sources reveal that after a period of stepping back for treatment, the monarch is overjoyed to have his family together for the holiday season, signaling a moment of unity and recovery for the Royal Family.

Staff at Sandringham have noticed the King’s upbeat mood as he gets into the Christmas spirit.

They’ll be joined by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in a relaxed and informal lunch, a tradition the couple has embraced in previous years, according to royal expert Emily Andrews.

Despite the festive preparations, the King made a brief trip to London earlier this week for a round of official duties, including receiving foreign ambassadors and high commissioners at Buckingham Palace.

However, he quickly returned to Sandringham to focus on finalizing the Christmas plans.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend the weekend on the estate, returning to London on Monday.

This marks another year of their cherished tradition of a more informal family gathering.