King Charles grants unexpected reprieve to Prince Andrew despite frustration

Prince Andrew extended olive branch amid tensions with King Charles.

Prince Andrew appears to have been handed a lifeline despite reports of King Charles "losing patience" with his younger brother.

Speculation surrounded the Duke of York’s potential absence from the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, fueled by tensions with the King over his Windsor residence.

However, insiders claim Andrew is expected to join the festivities despite the ongoing dispute, according to The Mirror.

He stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his controversial BBC Newsnight interview about his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, has remained a divisive figure within the monarchy.

Prince Andrew has faced significant financial and personal challenges this year, including King Charles's decision to ask him to downsize and leave his current Windsor residence.

The King suggested Andrew move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as part of a broader effort to reduce royal costs.

In addition to losing his taxpayer-funded security following his departure from royal duties, Andrew faced another blow earlier this month when his "£1million-a-year" allowance was reportedly axed.

Royal commentator Robert Hardman claimed that the monarch had instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to sever the Duke’s annual personal allowance.

However, it appears Andrew has managed to convince Palace authorities to allow him to remain at his residence, citing his ability to cover living and security costs independently.

While it remains unclear where the funds are coming from, The Times reports that Andrew has demonstrated he can sustain himself financially through legitimate sources.