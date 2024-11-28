Sir Rod Stewart slams Gregg Wallace for 'Humiliating' his wife in heated clash

Sir Rod Stewart, British rock singer and songwriter, has recently called out television star Gregg Wallace, accusing him for humiliating his wife, Penny Lancaster.

The 79-year-old legendary singer was very sad after seeing upsetting moment on Celebrity MasterChef, where Wallace, 60, appeared making a rude comment on Penny which was kind of disrespectful.

The former cooking show host is now being investigated by the BBC over the claim that he has made some inappropriate comments, but later he denied it.

Taking to his social media account, Rod Steward expressed his rage: "Good riddance Wallace... You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn't you? You're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully. Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart."



The company behind the show in UK, explained to PA news that Gregg is "fully committed" to working with BBC during the ongoing investigation.

Statement revealed, "This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows."

"Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate," it continued.