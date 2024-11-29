Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo face backlash over ‘Wicked’ press tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo receive criticism for 'Wicked' press tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have invoked a mixed reaction from fans over the press tour of their recent release Wicked.

Recently, a new clip has went viral on X, formerly Twitter, in which Cynthia cried in tears discussing her character Elphaba’s green makeup on set.

The two co-stars appeared at Pink News to promote their highly-anticipated two part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

During the conversation, the 37-year-old actress appeared visibly emotional as she detailed that removing the green makeup everyday made her more comfortable in her own skin.

The clip also featured Cynthia’s co-star Disney alum who also seemed to tear up while holding her hand and singing her praises.

Cinemagoers found the interview very debatable as a promotional event and jokingly called it an “emotional support group” while some commented that the press tour made them want to not see the movie.

In the interview, Cynthia was heard saying, “I am a person and I feel, and I have feelings, and I can share them.”

Ariana responded, “And if you need to cry right now, you cry.”

The award-winning actress continued, “Someone said to me once that the green was what I loved the most about Elphaba and I would want to stay green, but actually being green, yes, I loved playing this character but every time I took the makeup off I loved who I was even more.”

Taking to social media, users criticised the actors, with one saying, “I’m old enough to remember when press junkets made you want to go see the film.”

Another wrote, “I'm so turned off by the advertising of this film. I refuse to see it.”

A third chimed in, “Wow….I’m going to not watch this even more than I was planning on not watching it.”

Another wrote, “Is there such thing as an anti-ad? Didn't know much about this before but after seeing this interview I know 100% that I have no interest in seeing it.”