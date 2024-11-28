Prince Andrew receives surprising message from King Charles

King Charles III has made a final decision about Prince Andrew as the two brothers are making headlines for their alleged feud over royal lodge.

The monarch has taken a sensible decision to ease tension with the Duke of York to put on a united front this Christmas.

The 76-year-old monarch has offered the disgraced royal a major olive branch ahead of Christmas.

The King has reportedly finalised the guestlist for the royals' annual Christmas celebrations at his Sandringham home.

The monarch, who's battling cancer, is planning a big Christmas event to keep his family united following a year of health crisis. Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided they will be joining the King with their children for the huge celebration.

Andrew is also expected to attend the family celebration despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019.

Sources suggest the King has underlined his commitment to having the family united, especially over the Christmas period.

Edward and Sophie, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and their two children, Lady Louise, 20 and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, are also expected to join.

The festive celebration will mark the first time the royal family have come together en-masse after a tumultuous year for the monarch and the Princess of Wales, who were diagnosed with the disease within days of each other.

While the monarch is still receiving weekly treatment, the Princess of Wales revealed in October, after eight months of chemotherapy, that she had finally completed her treatment.

However, insiders have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to join the royals during the festive period.