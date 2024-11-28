The Weeknd announces drop date of era-ending album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd is officially closing the curtain on an era with his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

His sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow is set to drop on January 24, 2025, via XO and republic Records, per an announcement made by the artist on Wednesday, November 27. The album serves as the final chapter in his acclaimed trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

Hurry Up Tomorrow has already delivered three singles: Dancing in the Flames, Timeless featuring Playboi Carti, and São Paulo with Anitta, with Timeless peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hurry Up Tomorrow also ties into a psychological thriller film of the same name, starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, directed by Trey Edward Shults. The singer and Daniel Lopatin will score the film, blending music and cinema in a unique way.

This project is particularly significant for the artist, born Abel Tesfaye, as he prepares to retire his Weeknd persona. In May 2023, he told W Magazine, “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd.”

He noted, “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually.”