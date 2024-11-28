Prince Harry's explosive documentary set to air, twist for UK viewers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020

A German documentary titled Harry: The Lost Prince, set to air on December 3 at 8:15 pm via ZDF Network, will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior royals in 2020.

However, due to legal restrictions, the documentary will only be accessible in Germany, preventing its broadcast in the UK.

This move shields Prince Harry from potential embarrassment among UK audiences, as reported by the Express.

The Network told the publication: "Access from abroad is not possible due to legal restrictions."

The show promises to examine the public's divided opinions on the Sussexes, featuring commentary from individuals familiar with the couple's life and work. Notably, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle contributed to the production.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the release of the Sussexes' upcoming Netflix series, POLO. Produced by the Duke and Duchess, the five-episode docuseries is set to launch globally on December 10, offering fans a closer look at one of their key projects.