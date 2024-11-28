'Lilo & Stitch': Disney's new poster shows blue alien crashing 'Moana 2'

'Lilo & Stitch' is set to release on May 23, 2025

Disney has shared a fresh poster of Lilo & Stitch which is the cutest on thing on internet today.

The all-new image shows Stitch being all quirky. In a way, it looks like the little blue alien is jokingly smashing into the latest animated movie titled, Moana 2.

As the poster gives glimpse of the animal chewing the 'Kakamora' coconut that features in Dwyane Johnson’s film.

The caption of the advertisement read: “Hold on to your coconuts.”

Meanwhile, Disney studios captioned the photo: “You never know how far Stitch will go.”

Fans on social media, after looking of the new picture, went on pointing out the special connection of little pal with Moana.

One of them wrote: “Looks like Stitch is crashing other Disney movies just like the good old days!”

“Classic Stitch with the crashing other Disney movies! LOVE IT”, penned another social media user.

Another one questioned: “Are those the coconut people from Moana?”

Lilo & Stitch is an upcoming family-adventure film which is an adaptation of original 2022 film of the same name.

Dean Fleischer Camps’ directorial is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 23, 2025.