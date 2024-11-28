Drake’s REAL reason to sue Kendrick Lamar revealed

Drake accused Kendrick Lamar and Universal Music Group for using illegal means to promote song

Drake sued Universal Music Group for Kendrick Lamar’s hit track Not Like Us which is a diss written about him.

The 38-year-old rapper filed a court case against the musical label for using illegal methods to promote Kendrick’s song which calls Drake a “certified pedophile.”

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the In My Feelings rapper alleged that the company had used “bots and a payola scheme” to push the single to become a hit.

Drake accused UMG for engaging in payola based on the alleged information provided to him from an “inside source.”

However, an insider told Daily Mail that the real reason the five-time-Grammy winner is concerned about the Humble hitmaker’s diss track is because it’d go even more viral if it’s performed at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show in February.

“Drake is concerned Kendrick will perform Not Like Us at the Super Bowl,” said the source.

“Universal bosses are shocked that Drake is suing them, and some people suspect the lawsuit is an attempt to stop Kendrick from performing Not Like Us at the event,” they added.

According to the current updates, however, “The label has no intention of ending its professional relationship with Drake over this,” claimed the insider.

This comes after it was revealed in September that the DNA singer will be headlining the NFL’s showpiece in New Orleans on February 9th.