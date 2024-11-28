Dua Lipa's concert turns into chaos

Dua Lipa's fan shares horrific details from vocalist's recent show

A Dua Lipa's fan opened up with shocking claims about getting severely injured at one of the singer’s recent concerts.

The Levitating vocalist’s fan shared an image on a social media platform and captioned it with the horrific details.

The fan wrote: "I got hit in head by some pyrotechnical metal tube at Dua Lipa’s concert in Malaysia today."

Moreover, the concert-goer further revealed that he had stitches and underwent a CT scan.

The follower also asserted "Two guys came and start talking about compensation for hotel, concert tickets, flight. I told them I’m not ready to talk about that and need to talk to my embassy, lawyer and maybe police.”

"I showed them that post. They paid my hospital bill cause I have no such money for that. I don’t wanna ruin Dua Lipa’s reputation."

"It’s not fair and I against that Better Call Saul moves. I just want my fair compensation for near death experience ('lucky' me — this 5-7 kg tube didn’t fell by sharp side on me)," the attendee added.

He also shared that those persons asked him to take down the social media post in return to the compensations.

Later on, the fan added in the post that it was confirmed to them by "some stadium authority" that only the medical bills would be paid.

The unfortunate incident occurred at one of the Dua Lipa’s Axiata Arena shows last weekend on November 23 and 24 in Kuala Lumpur.

