'Coldplay' teases new song in collaboration with 'Pnau'

'Pnau' and 'Coldplay' upcoming track 'All My Love' is releasing on Friday

Globally acclaimed rock band Coldplay has just unveiled a surprise for their beloved fans.

The popular boy band has teased their upcoming new track which is a collaborative project with another musical band Pnau.

Taking it to their social media, Sky Full of Stars artists shared a small snippet of the song titled All My Love.

The teaser showed a man running on the beach wearing a brown suit along with a pair of joggers. He could be seen running on the coast holding a bunch of red helium balloons.

The forthcoming soundtrack is slated to the release for the audience this Friday, November 29, 2024.

The well-wishers of both the bands could not resist expressing their excitement for new song as they all flooded the comment section with love.

One of them wrote: “A nice track for indoor cycling. A pity I left those classes and cycling marathons… Im sure it will be played a round.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “I think the new version will be fantastic. Love you Coldplay are great band a sincere hug.”

At present, lead by Chris Martin, Coldplay is busy with their 'Moon of the Spheres' music tour.