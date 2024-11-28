 
'Coldplay' teases new song in collaboration with 'Pnau'

'Pnau' and 'Coldplay' upcoming track 'All My Love' is releasing on Friday

By Web Desk
November 28, 2024
 'Pnau' and 'Coldplay' upcoming track 'All My Love' is releasing on Friday

Globally acclaimed rock band Coldplay has just unveiled a surprise for their beloved fans.

The popular boy band has teased their upcoming new track which is a collaborative project with another musical band Pnau.

Taking it to their social media, Sky Full of Stars artists shared a small snippet of the song titled All My Love.

The teaser showed a man running on the beach wearing a brown suit along with a pair of joggers. He could be seen running on the coast holding a bunch of red helium balloons.

The forthcoming soundtrack is slated to the release for the audience this Friday, November 29, 2024.

The well-wishers of both the bands could not resist expressing their excitement for new song as they all flooded the comment section with love.

One of them wrote: “A nice track for indoor cycling. A pity I left those classes and cycling marathons… Im sure it will be played a round.”

Meanwhile, another fan commented: “I think the new version will be fantastic. Love you Coldplay are great band a sincere hug.”

At present, lead by Chris Martin, Coldplay is busy with their 'Moon of the Spheres' music tour.