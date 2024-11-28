Disney drops pictures of all characters with names from 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Disney has officially shared the character posters of all the animals starring in upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King.
Taking it to their Instagram handle, the production company shared glimpses of the popular characters including Mufasa, Taka, Kiros, Timon, Pumbaa, Kiara, Rafiki, Sarabi, and Zazu.
The king of the Pride Lands, who is the husband of Sarabi and the father of Simba. The character will be played by actor Aaron Pierre.
Timon is wise-outrageous Meerkat that is going to be depicted by Billy Eichner in the 2024 film.
Pumba is a slow-stupid warthog, whose vocals are being done the popular Seth Rogen.
The lady lioness, who is the Queen of the Pride Lands, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother. Actress Tiffany Boone is playing the lioness in the musical.
Actor John Kani will be playing the character of Rafiki, a smart Mandrill.
Zazu’s voiceover is done by Preston Nyman.
Mufasa: The Lion King is an adaptation of the 2019 American-musical. The new adventure flick is directed by Barry Jenkins and is slated to release on December 20.
