Disney drops pictures of all characters with names from 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is slated to release on December 20

Disney has officially shared the character posters of all the animals starring in upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King.

Taking it to their Instagram handle, the production company shared glimpses of the popular characters including Mufasa, Taka, Kiros, Timon, Pumbaa, Kiara, Rafiki, Sarabi, and Zazu.

Mufasa:

The king of the Pride Lands, who is the husband of Sarabi and the father of Simba. The character will be played by actor Aaron Pierre.

Timon:

Timon is wise-outrageous Meerkat that is going to be depicted by Billy Eichner in the 2024 film.

Pumba:

Pumba is a slow-stupid warthog, whose vocals are being done the popular Seth Rogen.

Sarabi:

The lady lioness, who is the Queen of the Pride Lands, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother. Actress Tiffany Boone is playing the lioness in the musical.

Rafiki:

Actor John Kani will be playing the character of Rafiki, a smart Mandrill.

Zazu:

Zazu’s voiceover is done by Preston Nyman.

Kiros:

Taka:

Kiara:

Mufasa: The Lion King is an adaptation of the 2019 American-musical. The new adventure flick is directed by Barry Jenkins and is slated to release on December 20.