Paul Mescal’s ‘rude’ remarks after meeting King Charles explained

Paul Mescal’s viral comments, which were allegedly a snub to King Charles, have finally been debunked for its real meaning.
The Normal People actor had told Variety during the L.A. premiere that meeting King Charles was “never something” on his “bingo cards”.
“I’m Irish, so it's not on the list of priorities, but it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him,” he added.
According to a royal commentator, the remarks had been “overblown” as the 28-year-old actor did not mean to insult the monarch.
“The frustration from some Irish actors is that various journalists seem to think they’re British, and they're often included amongst British actors,” Gareth Russell told GB News.
“It sounded like, when I listened to the clip, that Paul Mescal was really just trying to be quite clear that he wasn’t meeting his head of state,” he continued, adding that Mescal was “rude about the King” neither did he “insult Britain or the monarchy”.
The Gladiator II star acknowledged that it was a big deal for the director Ridley Scott, who is British.
Russell did not that there is a “long history with many Irish nationalists and Republicans being anti the British monarchy”, although that was not the case with Mescal.
“I think if you listen to what Mescal was saying, he was just being very clear, proud of a southern Irish identity, but not in any way, I think, personally insulting to the King at all.”
