‘Desperate Housewives’: Creator teases a spinoff ‘ideas’

Desperate Housewives mastermind Marc Cherry shares that he has a treasure trove of ideas for a potential spinoff of the hit series.

The screenwriter reveals his eagerness to explore new storylines and characters, and is already brainstorming ways to bring the spinoff to life.

“I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade,” Cherry — who guesses he’s had “about 70,000 people” ask him to do a reboot of the series — told People magazine.

“Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street.”

The classic ABC drama, Desperate Housewives, ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, garnering widespread critical acclaim and multiple Emmy wins.

The show's talented star cast included Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria.

“I know that street like the back of my hand,” Cherry continued.

“When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.'”