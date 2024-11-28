Jennifer Garner shares devastating family loss in social media post

Jennifer Garner mourns the loss of family member in an emotional tribute

Jennifer Garner has recently mourned the loss of her beloved golden retriever Birdie’s passing in an emotional social media post.

On November 27, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her special bond with her deceased pet.

Jennifer, who welcomed Birdie into her life after she broke up with Ben Affleck in 2015, wrote heartfelt tribute to her pet alongside a series of beautiful photos of Birdie.

“It is hard to know how to write this—it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing,” began the 52-year-old.

The Alias actress remarked, “Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life.”

“The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college, and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog,” explained Jennifer.

The Family Switch actress mentioned, “Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo).”

“She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie,” concluded Jennifer.

Fans were touched by Jennifer’s beautiful gesture for her beloved pet, with one said, “Jen, I can feel the love you built together.”

“The grief is almost unbearable at times but hold onto those precious memories,” stated another user.

A third added, “I’m so sorry for your loss of your precious Birdie. Our pets are family.”