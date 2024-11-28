Keke Palmer remembers ‘one time’ when she ‘forgot to act’

Keke Palmer recalls that one moment in life when she was starstaruck.

In 2005, Mariska Hargitay appeared on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where Palmer was present.

In recent BuzzFeed Puppy Interview to promote her new book, Master of Me, the actress looked back on the time Olivia Benson left her speechless.

“I grew up watching her show and living for her show all my life as a kid, and I got the opportunity to work with her when I was 12 years old,” Palmer said.

“She saved me from [Hurricane] Katrina in the storyline. I was in the hospital, my last breath in character. This is the first moment I meet her. She walks through that door, and I became speechless, y’all. I forgot how to act. I thought I really was from Katrina and was on my last breath.”

She continued, “I could not believe that the woman that had saved all these young girls and these young boys was here to save me. I was in deep shock for most of the scene. I told my mom, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t think, I can’t talk. This is Olivia Benson,’ and Sharon [Palmer, my mom,] was like, ‘You gotta get through.’ So I got through the scene.”

Palmer fondly reminisced a memorable experience with Hargitay after filming an episode.

The actress invited Palmer and her on-screen sibling to relax in her trailer, where she had generously laid out an assortment of treats for them to savor.

“She had all these fancy bath products and just all this beautiful stuff that girls love, and she gave it all to us both,” she remembered. “We walked out of her room with all these baskets of things, and it was just like the sweetest memory ever.”

After many years, the Nope star shared that she reached out to Hargitay and told her she still loved her.