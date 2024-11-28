Meghan Markle left in surprise by new Queen

European Queen makes delightful announcement as Meghan Markle leaves fans waiting

Queen Mary of Denmark has stolen the spotlight with exciting update about her latest move, leaving Meghan Markle in surprise.

Mary has announced the launch of a podcast about "loneliness" among young people, seemingly sending a message to Prince Harry's wife by following in her footsteps.

King Frederik's beautiful wife turned to her Instagram to make a delightful announcement in her own style.

The 52 -year-old shared a photograph, showing her listening to a podcast in a pair of black trousers and a matching turtle neck jumper.

Sporting a pair of stylish glasses and earphones, the mother-of-four looked engrossed in the podcast as she held her phone in her hands.

The post read: "I'm extremely excited to be listening to a podcast. I often listen when I have to move from one place to another.

"Some days I'm in the mood for entertainment and other days I use it to gain knowledge and new input."

She even left her fans excited as she wrote: "I am also proud that we have now thrown ourselves into making a podcast in the Mary Foundation."

The Queen of Denmark continue to explain why she decided to take such decision, saying: "Our first podcast is called 'Lonely youth', and through three short episodes, it gives a thorough insight into the nuances of loneliness by mixing expertise and personal stories from young people."

She continued: "We know from the study 'Loneliness in Denmark' that 73 per cent of 16-19 year olds' experience loneliness, whether they are alone or with others. At the same time, 17 per cent of 16-24 year olds feel very lonely.

"These are heavy numbers that we need to do something about. A podcast is not something we much experience with yet in the Mary Foundation, but I hope you will listen and feel welcome."

Mary's decision seems to be a message to Meghan who keeps fans waiting for her upcoming project.

The Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Lemonada Media after ending a lucrative deal with Spotify in 2023. However, the former Hollywood actress is yet to release any new podcast material with the new platform.