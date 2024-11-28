Ringo Starr approves Barry Keoghan’s casting in The Beatles biopic

Barry Keoghan gets approval from Ringo Starr on playing him in The Beatles upcoming film

Barry Keoghan has been dubbed the perfect choice to play Ringo Starr in the upcoming The Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes.

The drummer of the hit English rock band has officially given his seal of approval to the Saltburn actor to take on the role.

During a conversation on the Entertainment Tonight podcast, the Here Comes the Sun musician was asked about the ongoing reports about Keoghan's role in the upcoming four-part film series.

“I think it’s great,” he said of Keoghan possibly taking on the role. “I think he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

Starr explained his reasoning behind not taking too many drum lessons for any actor trying to play him.

“You gotta let them get their own feel," he elucidated. “You know, I'm not asking you to play like me, but you have to have this movement that you can do this stuff."

The Beatles biopic was first announced back in February 2024, via Deadline.

Mendes made the decision to break the film in four separate but interconnected movies, each from the point of view of the four band members.

The casting of the series is not yet confirmed by official sources, however, rumours are swirling that Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison will be portrayed by Paul Mescal, Harris Dickson and Joseph Quinn respectively.