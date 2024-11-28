Teri Hatcher shares thoughts on dating at almost 60

Teri Hatcher on dating at 60

Teri Hatcher doesn’t seem to need to date to be happy as she reaches the age of 60.

The actress shared her humorous take on dating during her appearance on the Tuesday, November 26, episode of Sherri. The actress hilariously explained why she’s no longer enjoying the dating scene.

“Okay, so my thing on that — people would say, ‘Are you dating?’ and I’d say, ‘Well I don’t date much anymore because I used to date, and you’d look across the table at the guy and you’d think, ‘Okay, I wonder if we’re gonna end up in bed together,’” Hatcher joked.

“And now I look across the table and I just think: ‘When am I gonna have to change this guy’s diapers?’ It’s just not that fun anymore.”

Hatcher, who is currently promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie How to Fall in Love by Christmas, revealed that she’s traded dating for learning French on Duolingo and spending time with her cat, Fig.

When asked by host Sherri Shepherd if her character Nora’s series of bad dates in the movie were based on real-life experiences, Hatcher responded with a laugh, “I don’t date much. I mostly date my cat.”

Shepherd then suggested that Hatcher date younger men, following in the footsteps of stars like Cher and Madonna, but Hatcher dismissed the idea, saying it would be “too much.”

“Alright, okay, line ’em up,” she quipped. “I mean, people will say that to me. They’re like, ‘We can’t believe you don’t date, they must be lining up out the door,’ and I’m like ‘No.’ No, I open it once in a while, there’s nobody there.”

While Hatcher is currently content with her single life, she has been married twice before. She was briefly married to Marcus Leithold from 1988 to 1989 and later to Jon Tenney from 1994 to 2003. Hatcher and Tenney share a daughter, Emerson, 27.