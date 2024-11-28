Courtney Love gushes over Taylor Swift’s resonating ‘angry’ lyrics

Courtney Love on Taylor Swift's 'angry' lyrics

Courtney Love, who admitted not being a fan of Taylor Swift, reflected on how the songstress’ “angry” lyrics “resonate” with her.

“While I may not love Swift musically, her lyrics when she’s angry resonate with me,” the 60-year-old Love shared with the U.K.’s The Standard in a profile published on Tuesday, November 26, voicing her disapproval for fans’ over-analysis of every word in both her and Swift’s songs.

“Frankly, I don’t understand why people do this with Swift either — who cares if she dates high-profile people?” Love noted.

“Like any woman writing about relationships — dating and breaking up — it happens all the time! All musicians write about broken hearts: Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan (though sideways), [David] Bowie.”

She added, “I find it middlebrow and boring to overanalyze them. Those academic papers I’ve read are hilarious!”

Love also shared about her appreciation for the academic essays written about her music, calling them “free, wacky therapy.”

Known for channeling real-life experiences into her songs, Love’s reflective approach mirrors that of Swift, whose deeply personal discography has captivated fans for years.

The 34-year-old pop star even opened up about the profound impact of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during a February concert in Australia.

“I needed to make [The Tortured Poets Department]. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift shared with the audience.

“It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life, and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”