Katie Price lends support to Kerry Katona after latter splits with ex-partner

Katie Price makes generous move as she shows up to back Kerry Katona

Former model Katie Price sets true example of friendship as she moved in with her pal Kerry Katona to extend her support during the star's crucial time.

The news about the stars moving in together came after Kerry’s split from her estranged partner Ryan Mahoney.

As per the reports, the 46-year-old and reality TV star will also be spending this year's Christmas together.

The two pals will be sharing the screen to play the wicked stepsisters, in a production of Cinderella at Northwich Memorial Court in Cheshire

During the scheduled rehearsals from December 8 to December 31, the 44-year-old will be supported by Katie.

While conversing with The Sun, a close source revealed: “Katie has moved in with Kerry during their panto run."

"It’s great timing for Kerry after her break up and Katie is being a huge support."

The source went on: "They will be working and living together, even spending Christmas together."

Days back, Katie Price turned down the claims of ninth marriage proposal amid her romance with Boyfriend JJ Slater.

The speculations unveiled that Katie is planning to get married with the Married At First Sight star.