Jeremy Allen White gets surprise on 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' set

Jeremy Allen White is playing Bruce Springsteen in the iconic rock singer's upcoming biopic

Jeremy Allen White has had a special guest keeping an eye on him while filming his upcoming biopic about Bruce Springsteen.

On Tuesday, November 26, Springsteen himself, widely referred to by his fans as "The Boss," paid a surprise visit to the Deliver Me From Nowhere set.

As per photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Bear star, who stars as Springsteen in the biopic, was filming outside a house in Bayonne, New Jersey, alongside co-star Odessa Young, 26, who plays Springsteen's love interest and a young girl in the film.

White, 33, was channeling the iconic rock singer by donning a black leather jacket over a plaid shirt paired with black jeans and matching boots.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old iconic rock singer was spotted chatting with director Scott Cooper.

The I'm on Fire hitmaker looked effortlessly stylish in a green jacket with his moniker emblazoned, cargo pants, and brown boots.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes.

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has visited the set. Earlier this week, he was also seen stopping by while White filmed in the singer's hometown of New Jersey.

During that visit, the two shared a warm hug and exchanged a few words.