Jeremy Allen White gets surprise on 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' set

Jeremy Allen White has had a special guest keeping an eye on him while filming his upcoming biopic about Bruce Springsteen.
On Tuesday, November 26, Springsteen himself, widely referred to by his fans as "The Boss," paid a surprise visit to the Deliver Me From Nowhere set.
As per photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Bear star, who stars as Springsteen in the biopic, was filming outside a house in Bayonne, New Jersey, alongside co-star Odessa Young, 26, who plays Springsteen's love interest and a young girl in the film.
White, 33, was channeling the iconic rock singer by donning a black leather jacket over a plaid shirt paired with black jeans and matching boots.
Meanwhile, the 75-year-old iconic rock singer was spotted chatting with director Scott Cooper.
The I'm on Fire hitmaker looked effortlessly stylish in a green jacket with his moniker emblazoned, cargo pants, and brown boots.
Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes.
This isn’t the first time Springsteen has visited the set. Earlier this week, he was also seen stopping by while White filmed in the singer's hometown of New Jersey.
During that visit, the two shared a warm hug and exchanged a few words.
Andy Samberg and Charli XCX feature in a comedy musical for 'SNL'
Drake claps back at Kendrick Lamar with another 'surprise' petition
Liam Payne's fans share their desire of paying tribute to late singer
Liam Payne’s final moment images stirs family to take judicial action
Fans speculate if writer Matt Reeves have a script for 'Batman 2'
Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis receives heartfelt gift from King Charles